PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Ottawa government will unveil about C$860 million ($637.37 million) in aid for the softwood-lumber industry on Thursday in a bid to ease the pain caused by punitive duties imposed on Canada in a new timber trade dispute with the United States. tgam.ca/2rI6h9I
** The International Monetary Fund is urging Canada to take further action in order to address rising household debt levels and the risks of a sharp correction in the housing market. tgam.ca/2rkYrjE
** Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan suggested in a speech on Wednesday that Boeing – which has benefited from billions of dollars of sales to Canada over the decades – is not behaving like a "trusted partner" of Canada right now. tgam.ca/2qDRAop
NATIONAL POST
** Claudio Polito, a Toronto appraiser and principal owner of Cross-town Appraisal Ltd, says lenders basing mortgage decisions on value, as opposed to income and credit history, are really trying to stay on top of a market that appears to be changing rapidly. bit.ly/2rnFNrl
** Speaking on a panel at the Electric Vehicle Conference in Markham on Wednesday, Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca said the most significant challenge in bringing more electric vehicles to Canada's roads is a lack of supportive infrastructure. bit.ly/2srcK5z
** Canadian crude oil exports to the U.S. on railway cars hit an 18 month high in March, in a sign that pipelines are once again filling up to capacity, according to data from the National Energy Board. bit.ly/2qJkFtB ($1 = C$1.35) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson