June 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The American lumber lobby at the heart of the softwood
trade dispute is attacking Ottawa's new C$867 million ($641
million) aid package for the Canadian forestry industry as
another "government subsidy," raising the possibility that
Washington could impose further punitive duties on producers
from Canada. tgam.ca/2qIZpJt
** The Trudeau government has suspended negotiations with
Boeing Co to purchase fighter planes as it continues to
play hardball with the Chicago company over a U.S. trade
complaint the firm lodged against Montreal aircraft maker
Bombardier Inc. tgam.ca/2qJ5DJ6
** Workers at two Stelco Inc mills will vote on Friday and
on Tuesday on new labor agreements with the steel maker, the
last big hurdle left for the company to jump before it emerges
from creditor protection. tgam.ca/2sliZIC
NATIONAL POST
** All telephone and wireless providers must update their
networks to offer next-generation 911 services by the end of
2020 in regions with already established public safety answering
points, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission mandated in a decision released Thursday. bit.ly/2swg9A2
** It may not come as a shock to many Canadians, but a new
survey by Kiwi.com ,an online travel agency, has found that
flights out of Canada are among the most expensive in the world.
bit.ly/2su9oPc
($1 = C$1.35)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)