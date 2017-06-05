UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** As the federal government seeks advice from Canadians on the country's approach to renegotiating the North American free-trade agreement, players in the auto sector disagree on how a key feature of automotive trade should be treated. (tgam.ca/2sHVfhj)
** Executives at Tim Hortons's parent company face shareholders at its annual meeting on Monday amid secret talks with disgruntled franchisees and mounting criticism of the chain's cost-cutting efforts. (tgam.ca/2s939Ub)
** Enbridge Inc is mulling expansion of a major export pipeline, in the first sign of how the company plans to use its scale after a C$37 billion ($28 billion) merger with Spectra Energy Corp. (tgam.ca/2svdirC)
NATIONAL POST
** Christine "Chrissy" Archibald, a British Columbia native who went to university in Calgary before moving to Europe to be with her fiance was identified Sunday as the lone Canadian victim in a terrorist attack in London. (bit.ly/2sF5PWy)
** Sales of existing homes across the Greater Toronto Area dropped a 20.3 percent in May from a year ago, while the average home price in the region fell about 6 percent from April, results based on the first full month of data following a major initiative by the Ontario government to cool Canada's biggest housing market. (bit.ly/2rsExEX) ($1 = C$1.35) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
