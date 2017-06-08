June 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Quebec's subsidy for consumer purchases of electric vehicles is an extremely expensive way of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with the cost calculated at C$395 per tonne of carbon dioxide eliminated, Ecofiscal Commission says in a report to be released on Thursday. (tgam.ca/2sivKXh)

** Ottawa has unveiled a plan to boost military spending by more than C$30 billion over the next decade – much of it to pay for the ballooning cost of new warships and fighter jets – while leaving the bulk of the new expenditures until after the next election. (tgam.ca/2sErVcw)

** A female executive will be taking the helm for the first time as chair at the Investment Industry Association of Canada. Charyl Galpin, executive vice-president, managing director and head of private client division at BMO Nesbitt Burns, has been appointed chair of IIAC's board of directors for the 2017-18 term. (tgam.ca/2rPb1YB)

NATIONAL POST

** The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development projects Canada's gross domestic product will grow by 2.8 percent during 2017, double last year's pace, fuelled by gains in household wealth, a pick-up in oil and gas industry investment, low interest rates and government spending. (bit.ly/2s7lr8X)

** There were more than two million electric vehicles on roads around the world in 2016, according to a new report released by the International Energy Agency, but Canada still lags among global leaders when it comes to electric car stock and infrastructure. In 2016, 11,580 electric vehicles were sold in Canada, or just 0.59 per cent of the total car market. (bit.ly/2rYXOOM)

** Flair Airlines Ltd has purchased the assets of airline seat reseller NewLeaf, a move the British Columbia charter airline hopes will attract new investors as it aims to expand its commercial operations. NewLeaf, which is not an airline but a reseller of seats, had partnered with Flair to provide its aircraft and crews when it launched last summer. (bit.ly/2rPbbzh) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)