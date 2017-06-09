June 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Hudson's Bay Co is cutting 2,000 jobs in its core North American retail business, or 4 percent of its work force in that market, as its losses mount amid falling sales in a fast-changing retail climate. (tgam.ca/2rcFYUw)

** Britain's Centrica Plc has struck a deal to sell its entire Canadian oil and gas exploration and production business to Hong Kong-listed MIE Holdings Corp, in the latest example of Asian capital snapping up domestic energy assets. (tgam.ca/2t1p64s)

** Enbridge Inc says it will put new focus on capitalizing on the demand for billions of dollars in energy infrastructure needed to help move growing North American oil and natural gas supplies to overseas markets in the decades ahead. (tgam.ca/2r8YH8r)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada has moved a little closer to meeting its target to protect five percent of the country's oceans by the end of 2017, but some are concerned about the methods the government is using to reach that goal. To coincide with World Oceans Day, Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced on Thursday that St. Anns Bank, covering 4,364 square km east of Cape Breton, is officially Canada's latest marine protected area. (bit.ly/2sITZvg)

** High levels of household debt and red-hot housing markets in Toronto and Vancouver pose the biggest threats to the stability of the country's financial system, the Bank of Canada said Thursday. (bit.ly/2siOHta)

** A Senate committee says the government must "urgently" amend laws to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections, including the possible theft of confidential emails. (bit.ly/2r7gYTo)