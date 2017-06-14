UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
June 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Property developers in Ontario are calling for changes to rent-control measures announced by the province in April, saying they are too harsh and are already causing builders to cancel apartment construction projects. tgam.ca/2s9G5Cj
** Days before the end of his term, the chairman of Canada's telecom regulator, Jean-Pierre Blais, is warning that his successor may need to intervene directly in the wireless market to deliver more competition and lower prices for consumers. tgam.ca/2s9IsFe
NATIONAL POST
** Retailer Sears Canada Inc, whose sales have been on a steady downward trajectory, issued the direst warning yet about its future and said it is exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the business. bit.ly/2s9nkz5
** Canadian natural gas producers have been forced to shut in their production after Alliance Pipeline LP, a joint venture between Enbridge Inc and Veresen Inc, declared a force majeur Tuesday on its export pipeline to Chicago, which analysts say will hurt gas prices. bit.ly/2s9t3Fe
** Shaw Communications Inc announced two deals on Tuesday: it sold ViaWest, its data centre business, for C$2.3 billion ($1.7 billion) to Peak 10 Holding Corp, and announced a C$430 million deal with Quebecor Inc to buy low-band spectrum licences in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. bit.ly/2s9I21V ($1 = 1.3191 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
