BRIEF-Intuitive Aerial: first order for company's new NEWTON C from Japanese company
* INTUITIVE AERIAL HAS RECEIVED A FIRST ORDER FOR THE COMPANY'S NEW NEWTON C FROM JAPANESE COMPANY SANWA
June 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A report by a parliamentary committee highlights the government's attempt to find a sustainable model for funding Canadian journalism. It recommends tax incentives, controls on media consolidation, local news support among other suggestions. tgam.ca/2ry2QDd
** Two of Canada's journalists, Marie-Maude Denis and Patrick Lagace, have testified that they were shaken to discover what they allege are half-truths and lies used by some police forces in Quebec to obtain search warrants from credulous courts to track journalist telephones. tgam.ca/2ry0DaP
** Canada's telecom regulator is putting an end to fees charged to "unlock" smartphones. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said on Thursday that, as of Dec. 1, customers will have the right to have their mobile device unlocked free upon request. tgam.ca/2rydQ39
NATIONAL POST
** Saskatchewan's premier Brad Wall says the federal government's decision to deny the province access to funding for projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions unless it agrees to a carbon tax is "nothing short of extortion." bit.ly/2rxMA52
** The Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday it is revising downward its forecast for housing sales in Ontario following provincial measures to cool the market. bit.ly/2ry2TyP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
* Says its unit will acquire 6.7 percent stake in Hangzhou-based investment co for 347 million yuan