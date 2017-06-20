UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Liberal government is overhauling the process by which members of the board of directors of CBC/Radio-Canada are selected, in hopes of ending decades of allegations of political interference in the public broadcaster's operations. tgam.ca/2sO3v3w
** Liquor Stores NA Ltd said on Monday that six out of its eight directors would not stand for re-election at the Edmonton-based retailer's annual meeting after a month-long proxy battle. tgam.ca/2sO5VPx
NATIONAL POST
** Tim Hortons franchisees have filed a class-action lawsuit against the iconic Canadian coffee chain's parent companies Restaurant Brands International Inc and TDL Group Corp, claiming damages for breach of contract. bit.ly/2sOmk6x
** The Canadian government has mapped out the specific process for creating a so-called "bail-in" regime for the country's biggest banks aimed at keeping taxpayers off the hook in the unlikely event of a bank failure. bit.ly/2sOfQEU (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources