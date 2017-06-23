UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Insolvent Sears Canada Inc has got court protection from its creditors in a last-ditch effort to slim down and shape up after years-long attempts to transform its business. (tgam.ca/2t29th6)
** Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank provided nearly a third of the credit for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. (tgam.ca/2t2m0kW)
NATIONAL POST
** Postmedia will sell its Infomart business to media intelligence firm Meltwater for C$38.25 million. (bit.ly/2t2erux)
** The CBC hired an external investigator to probe two top television executives after receiving complaints that at least 13 contracts were handed to production companies owned by their spouses. (bit.ly/2tBMK8O) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
