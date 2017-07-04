July 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian National Railway Co on Monday said
about 20,000 gallons (76,000 liters) of oil was released
following a freight train derailment at Plainfield, Illinois, on
Friday, according to a filing with state pollution regulators. tgam.ca/2sI2O7t
** The Trudeau government is poised to offer an apology and
a $10-million compensation package to former child soldier Omar
Khadr for abuses he suffered while detained in the U.S. military
prison for captured and suspected terrorists at Guantanamo Bay,
Cuba. tgam.ca/2sIcApW
NATIONAL POST
** Ontario's Court of Appeal upheld a US$1.7-billion
judgment against the government of Iran in favour of American
victims of terrorism, rejecting the state's immunity and
accusing Tehran of trying to derail Canada's Justice for Victims
of Terrorism Act. bit.ly/2tcSpnE
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)