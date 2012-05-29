May 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The Harper government plans to shut down the only public
probe into Ottawa's fumbling of the F-35 fighter jet purchase, a
controversy that has marred the Conservatives' reputation for
fiscal stewardship. r.reuters.com/mex48s
Reports in the business section:
- Six years after being dumped by Alliance Atlantis
Communications, film player Patrice Theroux is eyeing a
triumphant return as his new company Entertainment One Ltd seeks
a takeover of Alliance Films. r.reuters.com/pex48s
- Postmedia Network Inc is cutting deeply across
its operations for the second time this month, slashing newsroom
jobs at daily newspapers and halting publication of Sunday
editions in several markets. r.reuters.com/sex48s
NATIONAL POST
- Riot police moved in during a Quebec City protest and
arrested 84 people, including Philippe Lapointe, a negotiator
for student group CLASSE. r.reuters.com/wex48s
FINANCIAL POST
- Canadian corporate bonds have plunged amid heightened
eurozone fears, and this could translate into falling mortgage
rates that will drive up consumer borrowing. r.reuters.com/xex48s
- The Canadian economy must avoid 'shocks' that can derail
its recovery, including those from European banks and domestic
household debt, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said. r.reuters.com/zex48s