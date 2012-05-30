May 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- The flame virus is perhaps the most sophisticated piece of
malicious software ever designed - a digital surveillance device
so complex it ran on sensitive government computer networks for
years, undetected. r.reuters.com/cud58s
Reports in the business section:
- Research In Motion warns it will post an
operating loss and says it is has hired strategic advisers. r.reuters.com/fud58s
- A federally appointed arbitrator will have the power to
craft a compromise at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and
impose a contract settlement. r.reuters.com/hud58s
NATIONAL POST
- A wall of rain collapsed onto Montreal in one torrential
instant that flooded city streets, closed subway stations and
caused power failures. r.reuters.com/rud58s
FINANCIAL POST
- Bombardier head Pierre Beaudoin says he is
seriously considering a U.S. listing once some of the company's
current projects, including its new CSeries, gain traction. r.reuters.com/vud58s