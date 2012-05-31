May 31 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- A huge pipeline spill has released 22,000 barrels of oil
and water into muskeg in the far northwest of Alberta.
r.reuters.com/zej58s
- After hopes were raised of a possible settlement in the
15-week conflict over tuition fee hikes, talks between student
organizations and the Quebec government now appear deadlocked.
r.reuters.com/cuj58s
Reports in the business section:
- Montreal-based CGI Group Inc said it had
agreed to buy Anglo-Dutch IT services company Logica for £1.7
billion ($2.64-billion U.S.) in a deal to secure more business
with blue-chip clients globally.
r.reuters.com/fuj58s
NATIONAL POST
- Ontario politicians have agreed to postpone their summer
break by at least a week as part of a deal to get the minority
government's budget bill passed.
r.reuters.com/nuj58s
FINANCIAL POST
- Canadian lawmakers in the Senate have opted not to begin
debating the legislation that would end the strike at Canadian
Pacific Railway until May 31, which means the earliest
service could resume is June 1.
r.reuters.com/quj58s