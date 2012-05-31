May 31 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- A huge pipeline spill has released 22,000 barrels of oil and water into muskeg in the far northwest of Alberta.

r.reuters.com/zej58s

- After hopes were raised of a possible settlement in the 15-week conflict over tuition fee hikes, talks between student organizations and the Quebec government now appear deadlocked.

r.reuters.com/cuj58s

Reports in the business section:

- Montreal-based CGI Group Inc said it had agreed to buy Anglo-Dutch IT services company Logica for £1.7 billion ($2.64-billion U.S.) in a deal to secure more business with blue-chip clients globally.

r.reuters.com/fuj58s

NATIONAL POST

- Ontario politicians have agreed to postpone their summer break by at least a week as part of a deal to get the minority government's budget bill passed.

r.reuters.com/nuj58s

FINANCIAL POST

- Canadian lawmakers in the Senate have opted not to begin debating the legislation that would end the strike at Canadian Pacific Railway until May 31, which means the earliest service could resume is June 1.

r.reuters.com/quj58s