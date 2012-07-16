Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
July 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Two independent Canadian advertising agencies are merging their ranks. Digital agency 58Ninety Inc on Monday, is set to announce it is buying brand agency Due North Communications. The new company will be rebranded under the name "One." link.reuters.com/sym49s
Report in the business section:
* Jim Flaherty is spinning his plan to overhaul the banking industry's dispute-settlement regime as "tough" and "pro-consumer." link.reuters.com/vym49s
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's Competition Bureau is pushing ahead with its own probe of a mushrooming international scandal that has already ensnared a venerable British bank and forced the resignation of its chief executive. link.reuters.com/wym49s
FINANCIAL POST
* Tough new mortgage guidelines announced last month by the federal banking regulator are aimed at letting some of the air out of Canada's over-inflated housing market. The trouble is, some of the rules don't affect credit unions, which make up a significant chunk of the consumer loan market in British Columbia, Quebec and other provinces. link.reuters.com/ban49s
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.