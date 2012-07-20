July 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* As police laid a first charge in connection with a brazen block party shooting in Toronto's east end, community leaders and politicians called for more support for the gang-diversion programs which they say have a proven record of keeping at-risk kids out of trouble. link.reuters.com/vak59s

* Alberta Premier Alison Redford is quietly building support among her provincial colleagues for a national energy strategy, saying Canada's prosperity hinges on forging a united front to exploit the country's vast resource riches. link.reuters.com/wak59s

NATIONAL POST

* The Canadian national defence department spent more than C$22.7 million ($22.54 million) buying cluster bombs that Ottawa now says it wants to ban and destroy at a cost of another C$2 million - a job that will inevitably be outsourced because no Canadian company is capable of disposing of the controversial weapons, the National Post has learned. link.reuters.com/xak59s

FINANCIAL POST

* TD Bank is gaining on Royal Bank of Canada's lead as the country's biggest brand, and while BlackBerry has taken a precipitous fall, its brand still has significant global value, according to the latest rankings from Brand Finance Canada. link.reuters.com/bek59s ($1 = 1.0073 Canadian dollars)