BRIEF-AVIS BUDGET GROUP AND TRAVELPORT EXTEND RELATIONSHIP
* AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC - CO AND TRAVELPORT ANNOUNCED SIGNING OF A NEW, MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
July 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* As police laid a first charge in connection with a brazen block party shooting in Toronto's east end, community leaders and politicians called for more support for the gang-diversion programs which they say have a proven record of keeping at-risk kids out of trouble. link.reuters.com/vak59s
* Alberta Premier Alison Redford is quietly building support among her provincial colleagues for a national energy strategy, saying Canada's prosperity hinges on forging a united front to exploit the country's vast resource riches. link.reuters.com/wak59s
NATIONAL POST
* The Canadian national defence department spent more than C$22.7 million ($22.54 million) buying cluster bombs that Ottawa now says it wants to ban and destroy at a cost of another C$2 million - a job that will inevitably be outsourced because no Canadian company is capable of disposing of the controversial weapons, the National Post has learned. link.reuters.com/xak59s
FINANCIAL POST
* TD Bank is gaining on Royal Bank of Canada's lead as the country's biggest brand, and while BlackBerry has taken a precipitous fall, its brand still has significant global value, according to the latest rankings from Brand Finance Canada. link.reuters.com/bek59s ($1 = 1.0073 Canadian dollars)
* JOHO CAPITAL LLC REPORTS A 6.2 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2lBlQgr Further company coverage:
* Arrowpoint Asset Management reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kjzGE5) Further company coverage: