July 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A highly contagious bacterial disease is spreading in four
provinces in Canada, infecting as many as 2,000 people with a
violent, uncontrollable cough, killing an infant in Alberta, as
public-health authorities scramble to boost their vaccination

Report in the business section:
* A large but troubled oil sands project will fall into
Chinese hands after CNOOC Ltd agreed to pay
$15.1-billion (U.S.) for Nexen Inc in a takeover that
signals even the most important members in the Canadian oil

NATIONAL POST
* Premier Dalton McGuinty announced his government will
permanently fund a special Toronto police squad dedicated to
high crime areas, but denied Rob Ford's request for money to
hire additional officers, saying the mayor should think about

FINANCIAL POST
* While the European debt crisis will slow global economic
growth this year and next, developing nations will have the
tough task of taking up some of that slack, according to the
