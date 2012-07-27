July 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's premiers are taking the lead on health-care
reform without direct leadership from Ottawa, a departure from
the way the country's cherished but increasingly expensive
system has long been managed. link.reuters.com/ceq69s
* For BCE Inc the London Olympics are a critical
test of the company's two-year, multibillion-dollar makeover and
its "watch anywhere" strategy that delivers television
broadcasts not only to the living room, but to smartphones,
tablets and other devices. link.reuters.com/deq69s
NATIONAL POST
* At one point last week, Alex Chapman, the mercurial
complainant in the case against Manitoba Associate Chief Justice
Lori Douglas, abruptly announced that his interview with the
Canadian Judicial Council investigator had been secretly taped
by a former friend wearing "video glasses," bolted from the
witness stand, retrieved the video and demanded it be watched
immediately. link.reuters.com/feq69s
FINANCIAL POST
* Jamie Sokalsky hit the reset button for Barrick Gold Corp
by slashing the company's long-term production targets
and promising to focus on investor returns ahead of boosting
output. link.reuters.com/heq69s