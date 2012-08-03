Aug 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* PQ Leader Pauline Marois said she would quickly eliminate
tuition hikes, cancel the emergency protest law Bill 78, and
call a summit on how to better fund universities if she won the
September 4 election. link.reuters.com/tyv79s
Report in the business section:
Kinross Gold Corp's investors are bracing for more
bad news about a troubled expansion in Mauritania, with concern
building after the company turfed its CEO ahead of a
long-awaited update on the gold project. link.reuters.com/wyv79s
FINANCIAL POST
* Bank of Nova Scotia, National Bank of Canada
and Toronto Dominion Bank are considered
potential buyers for ING Direct Canada, the online Canadian arm
of the Dutch financial institution ING Groep NV,
analysts said on Thursday. link.reuters.com/daw79s