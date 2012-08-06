Aug 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A network of signs, maps and apps is being proposed to
make Toronto easier to navigate for both tourists and residents.
Launched late last year by the city, the Toronto
"wayfinding" team has drafted an initial plan that will go to
the public works committee in September and to council the
following month. link.reuters.com/fed89s
Report in the business section:
* Yellow Media Inc's proposed debt restructuring is
headed for a court challenge after the company's bankers and a
vocal group of debt holders voiced their opposition to the plan.
link.reuters.com/ded89s
* Nordstrom, ranked as a top U.S. luxury retailer for
luring back shoppers with courteous and knowledgeable staff,
prepares to bring its stores to Canada.
Nordstrom's arrival threatens to shake up a retail market
known for a more passive approach to helping shoppers. Its
department-store competitors, include the Bay, Holt Renfrew,
Sears and Quebec-based Simons.
link.reuters.com/zad89s
NATIONAL POST
** There may not be enough mustard in all of England to
properly garnish the 25-year-old Jamaican, but for all his
mugging in front of the cameras and his pre- and post-race
hot-dogging, Bolt proved Sunday night that it isn't bragging if
you can back it up. link.reuters.com/xad89s