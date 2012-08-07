Aug 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* In what will go down as one of the more memorable performances in Canadian soccer history, Canadian captain Christine Sinclair scored three goals but was left once again attempting to give a state of the team address after a gutting loss.

Alex Morgan's header with 30 seconds gave the U.S. the win and advanced them to the gold medal game on Thursday at Wembley Stadium. Canada will play France for the bronze in City of Coventry Stadium. link.reuters.com/bej89s

* Many see the emerging rift between Alberta and British Columbia over compensation for the Northern Gateway pipeline as hampering energy development by stalling the creation of a national energy strategy. However, calls for a strategy may themselves be the fundamental cause of the political fallout.

Alberta Premier Alison Redford has been leading the charge for the provinces to agree to a common plan for developing Canada's energy resources. The outcome of the latest meeting of the premiers is that Redford will be part of a working group to develop the strategy. link.reuters.com/dej89s

Report in the business section:

* Just days after being slammed by the U.S. regulator governing pipelines, Enbridge Inc has been granted permission to restart an oil line that leaked in July.

Enbridge expects oil will once again begin flowing through Line 14 on Tuesday. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), which sharply criticized Enbridge last week, said on Monday that the Calgary-based company had met the conditions necessary to restart the line in Wisconsin, although the regulator pledged to closely monitor the company's safety plan. link.reuters.com/fej89s

* A bid by Best Buy Co Inc founder and former chairman Richard Schulze to take the struggling electronics chain private has been greeted by a wave of skepticism in the market.

On Monday, Schulze, who holds 20.1 percent of Best Buy stock, said he would offer to buy the shares he doesn't already own for $24 to $26 apiece, which values the entire company at $8.2 billion to $8.9 billion. As a result, the company's stock price jumped more than 13 per cent on Monday but closed at $19.99 - below the proposal, which represents a premium of 36 to 47 per cent above Friday's closing level. link.reuters.com/jej89s

NATIONAL POST

* Unlike lottery winners or Nobel Laureates, Canada's returning Olympic champions will need to claim their medals for Revenue Canada.

Despite the Olympics being classified as amateur sport, all government prize money awarded to Canadian Olympic athletes is taxable under the Canadian Income Tax Act. link.reuters.com/mej89s

FINANCIAL POST

* Food prices may grow by as much as 4 percent next year, economists predict, as drought conditions in the U.S. are expected to inflate the cost of everything from pork to cereal. link.reuters.com/nej89s