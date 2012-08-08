Aug 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Coalition Avenir Québec is promising to lower taxes
for middle-class families by a total of C$1,000 ($1,000) over
the next five years.
The measure was quickly condemned as fiscally irresponsible
by Quebec Liberal Leader Jean Charest, highlighting the growing
tensions between the two parties in the early portion of the
Quebec election campaign. link.reuters.com/qyn89s
Report in the business section:
* A Rona Inc store that opens on Wednesday in
Edmonton is key to the retailer's counterattack against U.S.
rival Lowe's Cos Inc's C$1.8-billion offer to take over
the Quebec-based home-improvement chain.
Nestled among big-box stores such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, the new Rona outlet is a prototype of the retailer's
store of the future. link.reuters.com/tyn89s
* Canadian magazine publishers want taxpayers to help them
reinvent themselves, asking the federal government for money to
develop digital products they hope will compensate for falling
print subscriptions.
The trade association that represents Canadian publishers
has been quietly lobbying federal officials in an attempt to win
funding to develop multimedia-rich digital editions that go
beyond the capabilities of print. link.reuters.com/vyn89s
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian soccer coach John Herdman is preparing for the
biggest game of his career, unsure whether he'll have captain
Christine Sinclair in his lineup.
World football's governing body and Supreme Court of law
announced Tuesday it is investigating explosive comments made
after Monday's women's soccer quarter-final. While no reason has
been announced officially - and no one implicated - the
immensely influential Sinclair was particularly critical of
Norwegian referee Christiana Pedersen following the
controversial 4-3 loss to the United States at Manchester's Old
Trafford, now to be forevermore known to Canadians as the
Theatre of Shattered Dreams. link.reuters.com/xyn89s
FINANCIAL POST
* While politicians argue over the risks and benefits of
proposed oil sands pipelines crossing British Columbia, the
market has tuned into a different fight. It's about control of
the province's natural gas assets and could involve two oil
heavy weights - Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell
PLC
Analysts say there are telltale signs the race to capture
B.C.'s natural gas resources and to own liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminals on the northern coast is heating up. link.reuters.com/bap89s
($1 = 0.9968 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800;
within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)