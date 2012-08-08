Aug 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Coalition Avenir Québec is promising to lower taxes for middle-class families by a total of C$1,000 ($1,000) over the next five years.

The measure was quickly condemned as fiscally irresponsible by Quebec Liberal Leader Jean Charest, highlighting the growing tensions between the two parties in the early portion of the Quebec election campaign. link.reuters.com/qyn89s

Report in the business section:

* A Rona Inc store that opens on Wednesday in Edmonton is key to the retailer's counterattack against U.S. rival Lowe's Cos Inc's C$1.8-billion offer to take over the Quebec-based home-improvement chain.

Nestled among big-box stores such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc , the new Rona outlet is a prototype of the retailer's store of the future. link.reuters.com/tyn89s

* Canadian magazine publishers want taxpayers to help them reinvent themselves, asking the federal government for money to develop digital products they hope will compensate for falling print subscriptions.

The trade association that represents Canadian publishers has been quietly lobbying federal officials in an attempt to win funding to develop multimedia-rich digital editions that go beyond the capabilities of print. link.reuters.com/vyn89s

NATIONAL POST

* Canadian soccer coach John Herdman is preparing for the biggest game of his career, unsure whether he'll have captain Christine Sinclair in his lineup.

World football's governing body and Supreme Court of law announced Tuesday it is investigating explosive comments made after Monday's women's soccer quarter-final. While no reason has been announced officially - and no one implicated - the immensely influential Sinclair was particularly critical of Norwegian referee Christiana Pedersen following the controversial 4-3 loss to the United States at Manchester's Old Trafford, now to be forevermore known to Canadians as the Theatre of Shattered Dreams. link.reuters.com/xyn89s

FINANCIAL POST

* While politicians argue over the risks and benefits of proposed oil sands pipelines crossing British Columbia, the market has tuned into a different fight. It's about control of the province's natural gas assets and could involve two oil heavy weights - Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Analysts say there are telltale signs the race to capture B.C.'s natural gas resources and to own liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals on the northern coast is heating up. link.reuters.com/bap89s

($1 = 0.9968 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)