Aug 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* With the Alberta government under fire over a health
spending scandal, its chief rival has turned to an age-old
opposition tactic -- calling for the minister's resignation.
Official Opposition Leader Danielle Smith on Wednesday
called for Premier Alison Redford to turf her Health Minister,
Fred Horne, after revelations that lavish expenses were paid to
a former health executive, Allaudin Merali. link.reuters.com/zat89s
* Economists are arriving at something of a consensus where
Canada's housing market is concerned, projecting a drop in
prices of 10 per cent to 15 per cent over the next few years,
and notably in Toronto and Vancouver.
And while they're not expecting a U.S.-style meltdown, they
are warning about the risks to the real estate market. And going
forward, the market will largely stagnate. link.reuters.com/cet89s
Report in the business section:
* South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co said on
Thursday it has not considered acquiring Research In Motion Ltd
or licensing the embattled BlackBerry phone
maker's new mobile operating system.
A lack of support from potential partners such as Samsung
could mean more trouble for RIM, which is seeking various
options to turn around its embattled business. link.reuters.com/fet89s
* Ottawa will allow Alberta to use its own greenhouse-gas
rules - rather than federal regulations being drafted - to
corral the soaring carbon emissions of the oil sands, as the
Conservative government moves to assure the energy industry that
it will not take steps to slow the sector's growth.
Industry and government sources say the federal regulations
being drafted will essentially mimic one of the most
controversial parts of Alberta's greenhouse-gas regulations,
placing limits on the emissions from each barrel of oil, but not
on the sector - an approach that would clear the way for the oil
sands to double production. link.reuters.com/jet89s
NATIONAL POST
* Undercover government-contracted observers will be taking
notes this fall in eight airports across the country to ensure
Canadians can get service in both official languages.
The "anonymous agents," as Canada's official languages
commissioner calls them, will pose as travelers, going through
airport security, perhaps stopping for a coffee at Tim Hortons,
then proceeding to Air Canada's waiting lounge. link.reuters.com/net89s
FINANCIAL POST
* Kinross Gold Corp is looking at a plan to
downsize initial production from its troubled Tasiast mine in
Mauritania, as it tries to mitigate the impact of major cost
pressures on the operation.
New chief executive Paul Rollinson also said the company is
implementing a new company-wide cost-reduction initiative as its
capital and operating costs continue to escalate. link.reuters.com/pet89s
(Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800;
within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)