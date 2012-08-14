Aug 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* This week's visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel is further proof that Canada is making its presence felt on the global stage for the first time in years. It follows intensive efforts to advance Canada's trade agenda, and builds upon Canada gaining admission to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement negotiations in late June.

* Jean Charest is seeking to tap into Quebeckers' economic nationalism by promising a $1-billion fund to help companies finance foreign acquisitions.

But he is also promising a new law that would give Quebec companies more power to reject foreign takeovers without giving shareholders a say - a vague promise which the Quebec Liberal Leader and his finance minister described in very different terms.

Report in the business section:

* The auction of ING Bank of Canada, which could be the largest sale of retail banking assets of its kind in the country in more than a decade, presents a significant problem for the financial institutions seeking to snap up the business.

As prospective buyers submit bids, much of the value depends on a key question: How many ING Direct Canada customers will stick around if the business is swallowed up by a larger player.

* Canadian retailers are urgently moving to boost productivity amid mounting competitive pressure - and they are doing it with fewer employees.

More than 45,000 jobs were lost in the retail sector between 2008 and 2011, and modest hiring so far in 2012 has been outpaced by retail output.

FINANCIAL POST

* Peregrine Financial Group founder and Chief Executive Russell Wasendorf was indicted on charges of lying to regulators, a little over a month after he botched a suicide attempt and confessed to bilking customers of his brokerage for years.

Wasendorf "overstated the value of PFG's customer segregated funds by at least tens of millions of dollars" to the Commodity Futures Exchange Commission, according to the indictment, filed in federal court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.