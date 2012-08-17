Aug 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Ontario Liberal government has taken a hard line
against teachers, threatening to bring in legislation that will
block them from getting a hefty pay raise or going on strike.
Reports in the business section:
* Jamie Sokalsky has made his first big move as Barrick Gold
Corp's chief executive officer, putting the company's
high-cost Africa unit on the block as part of a larger shift in
strategy.
* Canada is keeping its coveted membership in the shrinking
club of countries with a stable triple-A credit rating. But in
its annual report on Canada, Moody's Investors Service Inc
warned Thursday that the country's heavy reliance on now-falling
crude prices is likely to be a drag on the economy.
NATIONAL POST
* Radon seeping invisibly into some Canadian homes causes
hundreds more lung-cancer deaths a year than previously thought,
a Health Canada study based on a recent testing blitz has
concluded.
FINANCIAL POST
* Alberta's oil sands producers have some very ambitious
output forecasts that could see them producing about a sixth of
what OPEC now pumps out on a daily basis by the end of the
decade. But there are some potentially nasty roadblocks that
could force the Canadian producers to slash millions of barrels
per day from those targets, not the least of which is
transportation.