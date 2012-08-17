Aug 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Ontario Liberal government has taken a hard line against teachers, threatening to bring in legislation that will block them from getting a hefty pay raise or going on strike.

Reports in the business section:

* Jamie Sokalsky has made his first big move as Barrick Gold Corp's chief executive officer, putting the company's high-cost Africa unit on the block as part of a larger shift in strategy.

* Canada is keeping its coveted membership in the shrinking club of countries with a stable triple-A credit rating. But in its annual report on Canada, Moody's Investors Service Inc warned Thursday that the country's heavy reliance on now-falling crude prices is likely to be a drag on the economy.

NATIONAL POST

* Radon seeping invisibly into some Canadian homes causes hundreds more lung-cancer deaths a year than previously thought, a Health Canada study based on a recent testing blitz has concluded.

FINANCIAL POST

* Alberta's oil sands producers have some very ambitious output forecasts that could see them producing about a sixth of what OPEC now pumps out on a daily basis by the end of the decade. But there are some potentially nasty roadblocks that could force the Canadian producers to slash millions of barrels per day from those targets, not the least of which is transportation.