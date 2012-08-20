BRIEF-Onex reports Q4 and full-year 2016 results
* Increase in revenues was primarily due to acquisitions of Clarivate Analytics, Save-A-Lot, Wireco and Tecta completed during 2016
Aug 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Corrections Canada faces years of big budget cuts even as its resources are stretched increasingly thin. The federal agency must trim $295 million in spending by 2015 as part of the Conservative government's deficit-reduction program.
Reports in the business section:
* General Motors of Canada Ltd is tackling a broad array of costs, making substantial changes to pension plans and health-care benefits for its salaried employees as it kicks off wage negotiations with its unionized workers.
NATIONAL POST
* It has little money or organization, but Quebec's Conservative party, which once ruled the province before falling into oblivion, is trying to make a comeback in the Sept. 4 election.
FINANCIAL POST
* With home-ownership rates headed for record levels and the federal government tightening lending rules to cool the market, the question now is whether we have reached the saturation point.
* Increase in revenues was primarily due to acquisitions of Clarivate Analytics, Save-A-Lot, Wireco and Tecta completed during 2016
* J C Penney reports positive net income for fiscal 2016; a $514 million increase compared to the prior year
Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the lucrative satellite imagery market.