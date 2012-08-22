Aug 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Four companies have been jointly convicted and fined a
total of C$1.1-million ($1.1 million) - one of the highest
penalties in 20 years - under Ontario's Environmental Protection
Act.
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's National Energy Board, in a letter dated Aug. 17,
says TransCanada Corp is not meeting certain safety
standards on its Keystone system in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
NATIONAL POST
* Court documents filed by the Commissioner of Canada
Elections show the number of complaints about misleading
telephone calls in last year's federal election has almost
doubled.
FINANCIAL POST
* Royal Dutch Shell plans to spend at least $1-
billion a year exploiting China's potentially vast resources of
shale gas, the firm's top China executive said, part of an
aggressive strategy to expand in the world's biggest energy
market.