Aug 28 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The calm of summer was shattered Monday with the reopening
of Quebec universities, where some classes were disrupted as
protesters disobeyed the back-to-school law. The chaotic scenes
came in the final stretch of an election campaign where the
student unrest has mostly faded into a non-issue.
* Tropical Storm Isaac bore down on the U.S. Gulf Coast on
Tuesday, packing swirling winds and rain and posing a major test
of the region's new flood control systems seven years after
Hurricane Katrina sent walls of water crashing across its
shoreline.
Reports in the business section:
* The Group of 20 appears poised to dissuade Canada's big
banks from getting any bigger. International authorities are
moving ahead with plans to draw up special rules for "domestic
systematically important banks" - large banks whose failure
would cause major harm to a country's economy.
* Cameco Corp is growing its uranium holdings even
as other players back away from an industry stuck in a low-price
trough for over a year. Saskatoon-based Cameco, already the
world's largest publicly traded uranium producer, announced
plans to buy the Yeelirrie uranium project in Western Australia
for $430-million, adding one of the country's top undeveloped
uranium deposits to its portfolio.
NATIONAL POST
* In an astonishing development, lawyer Guy Pratte has
resigned from a Canadian Judicial Council hearing examining the
conduct of a senior Manitoba judge. The abrupt move comes
exactly a week after Pratte, who was the inquiry's so-called
"independent counsel," sought to have inquiry decisions
overturned by filing for judicial review at the Federal Court of
Canada.
* A Liberal senator's wife accused of creating a disturbance
on an airplane and uttering threats against her husband was
forced to return to court Monday - the couple's wedding
anniversary - just moments after being released on bail. Police
were called to the John G. Diefenbaker International Airport
around 8 p.m. on Thursday, where they took Maygan Sensenberger,
23, into custody.
FINANCIAL POST
* West Fraser Timber Co and Western Forest Products
Inc are leading Canadian lumber producers to the
biggest combined profit since 2006 as mills run at five-year
highs to feed a U.S. housing rebound and near-record Chinese
demand.
* Non-union workers across Canada can expect wage increases
of 3.2 percent on average next year, according to an annual
survey by Mercer. The global business consultancy said Monday
that the projected wage increases would match actual increases
in base pay reported for 2012. They would also be up slightly
from the average of 3 percent in 2011 and 2.9 percent in 2010.