THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Quebec election is down to a two-way fight for francophone votes between the province's top opposition parties, leaving Jean Charest's third-place Liberals with little time to avoid an embarrassing finish.

* Carleton University has rewritten a controversial donor agreement for its school of political management to make clear that a wealthy patron does not have the final say on faculty hiring and curriculum. The new donor agreement comes after Carleton stonewalled for almost a year to hide the details of its $15 million deal with Calgary businessman Clayton Riddell.

Reports in the business section:

* Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia surprised investors with higher-than-expected profits and dividend increases - a sign that Canadian banks are confident enough with the economic picture to return more cash to their shareholders.

* German engineering conglomerate Siemens AG is betting on strong growth in Canada in coming years, underpinned by the stability of its resource-focused economy and a pending free-trade agreement with Europe, Chief Executive Peter Loescher said in an interview on Tuesday.

NATIONAL POST

* Quebec Liberal leader Jean Charest waded into the French language laws debate this week, saying he wants to reopen the French language charter and extend it to federal institutions, before appearing to backpedal a day later.

* Toronto Police closed the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway, near Kipling Avenue, on Tuesday night to investigate "remains." This portion of the highway was closed at roughly 7:15 p.m. to investigate "remains of something." But it is unclear whether it is human or animal, said Staff Sgt Keith Smith.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian air travellers may soon be able to access wireless internet after federal regulators signed off on a plan by Illinois-based Gogo Inc to begin offering the service north of the 49th parallel.

* BCE Inc's media unit is partnering with Quebec entertainment icon Cirque de Soleil in a production pact to develop new content based on the world-renowned troupe's acrobatic theatrics.