Sept 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A historic Quebec election that returned the Parti
Québécois to power ended in tragedy Tuesday when a gunman killed
one person and wounded another after trying to start a fire at
the Montreal venue where PQ Leader Pauline Marois was
celebrating her minority mandate.
* Canada's most prestigious medical journal is calling on
parents, lawmakers and doctors to put an end to the practice of
spanking children. In an editorial published Tuesday, Canadian
Medical Association Journal editor-in-chief John Fletcher adds
his publication's heft to a growing call to strike down Section
43 of the Criminal Code of Canada, which outlines legally
allowable "corrective" physical punishment of children by their
parents.
Reports in the business section:
* Canada needs an "immense amount of capital" to develop and
move its resources to market, Natural Resources Minister Joe
Oliver said Tuesday, signifying the federal government's desire
to encourage foreign investment in the natural resources sector.
NATIONAL POST
* The PQ calls him a double crosser and the Liberals have
dubbed him a closet separatist, but in a minority National
Assembly, Coalition Avenir Québec leader François Legault now
holds the balance of power in Quebec. Despite election-eve
claims that his party would rise to power in a last-minute,
NDP-style sweep, the third place finish was nevertheless an
impressive feat for the province's youngest political party.
* Peel Police put three Brampton schools under a hold and
secure order Tuesday morning after a stabbing on the first day
back to class. The victim suffered minor injuries after an
altercation with another student at Cardinal Leger Secondary
School.
FINANCIAL POST
* The skies over Europe are darkening (again) and the U.S.
is heading into an election, but we're not worried - at least
not in the Canadian bond market. No contagion here. Government
of Canada yields remain at historic lows and debt issued by
companies is also benefiting from Canada's safe haven status.
* The owner of Hudson's Bay Co is aiming to take the
department store chain public before the end of the year,
sources said Tuesday. A successful offering would put some
control of North America's oldest private enterprise back in
Canadian hands, but softer market conditions from global
economic uncertainty could still derail the deal.