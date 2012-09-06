Sept 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A human torso placed in a suitcase and found drifting on Lake Ontario is the latest in a string of body parts discovered in and around Toronto over the past month. The grisly discovery was made on Wednesday morning by a man and a woman on personal watercrafts, according to area residents. They found the suitcase some two and a half kilometers off Bluffer's Park in Scarborough, pulled it back to land and called police.

* Premier Jean Charest announced on Wednesday he will leave politics after 28 years as a strong voice for federalism within Quebec. Stung by defeat, including the loss of his hometown seat for the first time in 28 years, Charest said he and his family reached the conclusion shortly after his defeat.

Reports in the business section:

* A consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell PLC has launched the first project to bury greenhouse gases from the oil sands, part of a C$950-million government-sponsored defence against global criticism of Alberta's "dirty oil."

* TransCanada Corp has again rerouted its proposed Keystone XL pipeline in Nebraska in the face of local opposition to the C$7.6-billion project to carry Canadian oil sands crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast. In a statement on Wednesday, TransCanada said it filed a supplemental environmental report to the Nebraska state government, with a 32-kilometre jog that would take a bigger detour around the sensitive Sandhills area and avoid crossing groundwater sources for two towns.

NATIONAL POST

* The suspect in the fatal shooting at Tuesday's Parti Québécois victory party is a kilt-wearing fishing-lodge owner who may have learned of a business setback hours before gunshots rang out, it emerged Wednesday.

* Less than three months after he was one of 23 people wounded by gunfire at a Scarborough block party, a 17-year-old has once again been shot, this time in a targeted daylight attack. The youth, who cannot be named, was cycling just north of Finch and Victoria Park avenues on Sunday when his alleged attacker, a 16-year-old, drew a handgun and fired.

FINANCIAL POST

* A takeover of Canadian hardware chain Rona Inc by Lowe's Companies Inc appears less likely now that the Parti Québécois, which has rallied against foreign ownership of Quebec-based companies, has won a minority government.

* ShawCor Ltd said its controlling shareholder and chair of its board of directors, Virginia Shaw, may sell her shares as part of a sale of the company. The energy services company has set up a committee to conduct a strategic review of alternatives, including canvassing potentially interested third parties, the company said in a statement.