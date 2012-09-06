Sept 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A human torso placed in a suitcase and found drifting on
Lake Ontario is the latest in a string of body parts discovered
in and around Toronto over the past month. The grisly discovery
was made on Wednesday morning by a man and a woman on personal
watercrafts, according to area residents. They found the
suitcase some two and a half kilometers off Bluffer's Park in
Scarborough, pulled it back to land and called police.
* Premier Jean Charest announced on Wednesday he will leave
politics after 28 years as a strong voice for federalism within
Quebec. Stung by defeat, including the loss of his hometown seat
for the first time in 28 years, Charest said he and his family
reached the conclusion shortly after his defeat.
Reports in the business section:
* A consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell PLC has
launched the first project to bury greenhouse gases from the oil
sands, part of a C$950-million government-sponsored defence
against global criticism of Alberta's "dirty oil."
* TransCanada Corp has again rerouted its proposed
Keystone XL pipeline in Nebraska in the face of local opposition
to the C$7.6-billion project to carry Canadian oil sands crude
to the U.S. Gulf Coast. In a statement on Wednesday, TransCanada
said it filed a supplemental environmental report to the
Nebraska state government, with a 32-kilometre jog that would
take a bigger detour around the sensitive Sandhills area and
avoid crossing groundwater sources for two towns.
NATIONAL POST
* The suspect in the fatal shooting at Tuesday's Parti
Québécois victory party is a kilt-wearing fishing-lodge owner
who may have learned of a business setback hours before gunshots
rang out, it emerged Wednesday.
* Less than three months after he was one of 23 people
wounded by gunfire at a Scarborough block party, a 17-year-old
has once again been shot, this time in a targeted daylight
attack. The youth, who cannot be named, was cycling just north
of Finch and Victoria Park avenues on Sunday when his alleged
attacker, a 16-year-old, drew a handgun and fired.
FINANCIAL POST
* A takeover of Canadian hardware chain Rona Inc by
Lowe's Companies Inc appears less likely now that the
Parti Québécois, which has rallied against foreign ownership of
Quebec-based companies, has won a minority government.
* ShawCor Ltd said its controlling shareholder and
chair of its board of directors, Virginia Shaw, may sell her
shares as part of a sale of the company. The energy services
company has set up a committee to conduct a strategic review of
alternatives, including canvassing potentially interested third
parties, the company said in a statement.