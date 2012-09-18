UPDATE 1-AccorHotels 2016 profit beats forecasts, French market improved in Q4
* French market under pressure but some signs of recovery (Adds detail, background)
Sept 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Conservative MPs are locked in debate over how to water down the lucrative pensions enjoyed by federal politicians - changes that will force Members of Parliament to shoulder far more of the burden for their nest eggs.
Reports in the business section:
* A strike that would have halted a large chunk of Canada's auto production has been averted after the Canadian Auto Workers union extended contracts with Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors Co and reached a tentative deal with Ford Motor Co .
* Canada's housing market is cooling rapidly in the wake of government changes to mortgage insurance rules, amid suggestions that many potential first-time buyers are opting to remain tenants.
NATIONAL POST
* The Canadian flag was removed from its spot inside the Quebec legislature as members of the pro-independence Parti Quebecois took oath of office Monday.
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's top natural gas producers warned the National Energy Board on Monday that they won't support an uncompetitive Mainline, opening the door to declaring the $6 billion natural gas pipeline a "stranded asset" unless owner TransCanada Corp finds ways to adapt to market realities.
* Battle lines are being drawn in the oil sands - and on Parliament Hill - over the $15 billion proposed takeover of Calgary-based energy producer Nexen Inc by Chinese state-owned oil giant CNOOC Ltd.
* French market under pressure but some signs of recovery (Adds detail, background)
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.