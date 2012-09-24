Sept 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ottawa is opening the door to negotiations on a host of
issues with the new Parti Quebecois government, while warning
that there is no appetite for talk of new powers or money.
* The Harper government is embarking on an ambitious effort
to develop a Canada-first military purchasing strategy - one
that aims to funnel as many procurement dollars as possible to
domestic firms with the potential to be leaders in their field.
Reports in the business section:
* CNOOC Ltd is under fire for its human rights
record, with critics urging Ottawa to impose tough obligations
on the Chinese state-owned oil company as a condition of its
acquisition of Calgary-based Nexen Inc.
NATIONAL POST
* British Foreign Secretary William Hague has revealed plans
to open a series of joint "Commonwealth embassies" in
co-operation with ex-colonial "first cousins" Canada, Australia
and New Zealand to enhance the countries' presence on the world
stage and reduce some of the costs associated with running
separate diplomatic missions abroad.
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian Auto Workers union overwhelmingly approved a
new four-year labour agreement with Ford Motor Co during a
series of ratification meetings over the weekend.