THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Top oil industry executives are asking Ottawa for rules to
protect Canadian ownership of major oil sands companies from a
flood of foreign investment expected in the sector.
* Some of Canada's most popular websites are flouting
federal privacy laws by sharing visitors' valuable personal
information without their knowledge or permission.
Reports in the business section:
* Finance Minister Jim Flaherty is urging corporate Canada
to give the economy a boost, arguing that Ottawa has laid the
groundwork for new investment by lowering taxes and that it's
time for businesses to invest.
NATIONAL POST
* Ties between well-known construction entrepreneurs and the
highest figures in the Italian mafia have been laid out before
Quebec's corruption inquiry where, after months of anticipation,
the witnesses are starting to name names.
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) union and Chrysler Group
LLC are far apart in talks for a new contract, with
Chrysler wanting to eliminate a cost-of-living increase and
adjust lump-sum payments the CAW negotiated in contract deals
with General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co last week,
the head of the union said on Tuesday.