THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A Beijing court has found Li Ang guilty of murdering his girlfriend Amanda Zhao in their shared Burnaby, British Columbia, apartment 10 years ago. His sentence is life in prison, according to Zhao's family.

* The Vancouver Police Department has recommended charges against 50 more people accused of participating in last year's Stanley Cup riot, and arrested a man the investigation team called its No. 1 target.

* British Columbia's municipal politicians, sensing shifting emotional attitudes towards marijuana and a possible major new revenue source, voted Wednesday to lobby Ottawa to decriminalize pot and study the benefits of taxing and regulating cannabis.

Reports in the business section:

* The Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) union has reached agreements on new contracts with all three Detroit auto makers, avoiding a crippling strike and keeping labour costs low enough to win new jobs and new investments from the companies at their Canadian operations.

* Spain is poised to unveil a new austerity program that threatens to trigger more street violence and deepen an already crippling recession, pushing the euro region's fourth-largest country closer to a bailout.

NATIONAL POST

* Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto has paid only C$9,000 ($9,100) of a C$250,000 fine that was angrily imposed by a Brooklyn judge when he sentenced the Montrealer to a U.S. prison for three gangland murders.

As Rizzuto's sentence is about to expire, his reluctance to relinquish the cash could interfere with his release, or he might be allowed to skip out on the substantial bill.

* Diplomats from Canada are among those who walked out on Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as the Iranian president took the podium today at the UN General Assembly.

The Canadian delegation also walked out on the controversial leader's speech last year.

FINANCIAL POST

* Google Inc's popular map app got booted from the software bundled with Apple Inc's new iPhone 5 -- the casualty of an escalating feud between the Silicon Valley heavyweights -- but the search company is still throwing plenty of research and development muscle into the technology.

* Research In Motion Limited will announce quarterly results on Thursday and analysts had expected the company, for the first time in its history, to report that it had started to lose subscribers. But at a developer event on Tuesday, RIM said its subscriber base grew by 2 million in the quarter ended Sept 1.

* When the Fukushima nuclear disaster unfolded in March last year, even the most optimistic investors knew the uranium market was in for a rough ride -- they just didn't think it would last so long.

Eighteen months after the incident, uranium prices continue to hit new lows. The spot price sunk 50 cents to $46.50 a pound this week, which is the lowest level since 2010, according to Ux Consulting. Investors briefly drove the spot price above $135 in 2007.