THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Conservative government is poised to adopt a sweeping
new investment treaty between Canada and China without a single
Parliamentary vote or debate.
The text of the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection
Agreement was released for the first time this week and members
of Parliament are just starting to work their way through the
legal document.
* The Supreme Court of Canada has joined the battle to
eliminate bullying, clearing the way for a Nova Scotia girl to
pursue her Facebook tormentors under a cloak of anonymity.
The court said on Thursday that vulnerable minors cannot be
expected to confront cyber bullies unless they can do so without
exposing their full identities.
* Canada's population is growing faster than any other G8
country, driven largely by immigration, Statistics Canada says.
Saskatchewan has become a magnet for newcomers, with immigration
fuelling a larger share of its population growth than any other
province or territory.
The country's population nudged closer to 35 million,
sitting at an estimated 34,880,500 on July 1. The figure is up
1.1 per cent from a year earlier, making Canada's annual growth
rate the highest among G8 countries.
Reports in the business section:
* Research in Motion Ltd is learning to be hungry
again. Once the dominant force in the smartphone industry, the
struggling BlackBerry maker is undertaking a company-wide plan
to become smaller and leaner, slashing thousands of jobs to
offset its tumbling sales.
* Ontario Finance Minister Dwight Duncan is trying to make
amends with Alberta, telling business leaders his government
supports development in the oil sands despite previously saying
the hot energy industry hurts manufacturing in eastern Canada.
* Big investment decisions loom for auto makers and the
federal and Ontario governments in the next four years as
companies take advantage of a new contract that should stabilize
their labour costs and possibly cut them.
NATIONAL POST
* NDP leader Adrian Dix says if he is elected premier, he
will consider getting rid of British Columbia's balanced-budget
legislation.
Dix said Thursday he doesn't like the Liberal government's
budget law, saying it's better to have the goal of balancing the
budget rather than having a law that has to be repealed every
time the books are inconveniently in the red.
* By going against party wishes and voting to re-evaluate
Canadian policy on where personhood begins, Rona Ambrose,
minister of state for the status of women, has sparked not only
a backlash, but a debate over whether women can both champion
women's rights and yet have nuanced views about abortion.
Ambrose faced calls for her resignation and a barrage of
criticism Thursday after standing up in support of M-312, a
private member's motion that would have struck a committee to
study parts of the Criminal Code that establish when a fetus
becomes a legal person.
FINANCIAL POST
* The impressive rally in commodities this past summer has
lost steam in recent weeks despite another flood of liquidity
from central banks, and slower emerging market growth may
further weaken resource prices, says a new report from Capital
Economics.
"The prospects for economic growth in commodity-hungry
emerging markets suggest the outlook remains challenging," said
economists Mark Williams and Neil Shearing.
* The scene has been set for a little diversification in the
world of mutual fund trusts, a category of issuer available
under Canada's Income Tax Act.
Over the past 22 months, the category has been the home of
oil and gas issuers who own properties in the U.S. and sell a
piece of those properties to Canadian investors. So far three
issuers - Eagle Energy Trust, Parallel Energy Trust and Argent
Energy Trust - have tested the market and found willing buyers.