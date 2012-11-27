Nov 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Mark Carney is leaving the Bank of Canada with a groomed
successor in place, a slate of worthy outside candidates and a
long list of thorny problems for whoever takes the job. Senior
deputy governor Tiff Macklem, the current No. 2 at the Bank of
Canada, is the obvious choice to fill the large shoes of the
savvy and charismatic Carney. ()
* The Harper government is axing two-thirds of its fleet of
Challenger jets, cutting back on the symbolic perk that has
gotten so many officials in hot water over the years. ()
Reports in the business section:
* George Weston Ltd's bread business is getting
squeezed, and a big part of the problem comes from an unlikely
source: its Loblaw grocery arm. Struggling with declining fresh
bread sales, the Weston family's food company is racing to catch
up with the fast changing trend of consumers switching to
alternatives such as flat breads and gluten-free offerings. ()
* Merck Canada Inc is investing C$12.5 million to fund
research at three Quebec university-affiliated and
hospital-based research centers as part of its commitment to
research and development in Quebec. The investment will go to
the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre,
the CHUM Research Centre and the Montreal Heart Institute
Research Centre. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Toronto City Hall lurched into upheaval Monday as a
Superior Court judge gave Rob Ford two weeks to vacate his seat
over a conflict of interest violation, prompting the mayor to
vow he would "fight tooth and nail" to remain in office. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* SNC Lavalin Group Inc has confirmed that it made
payments for more than a decade to commercial agents for
projects in Libya, payments it says part of an investigation by
Swiss authorities. The Montreal-based engineering and
construction giant said Monday that it retained Duvel Securities
Inc and Dinova International Inc in connection with projects in
the North African country between 2001 and 2011. ()
* Companies mining in Quebec are expected to ship C$9.6
billion worth of minerals this year, double the amount exported
only five years ago. But the boom taking hold is being
complicated by political uncertainty and competing visions over
just how far taxpayers should go in backing companies digging
valuable resources in their midst. ()