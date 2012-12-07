Dec 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Two of the rivals for Premier Dalton McGuinty's job have come out in favor of selling beer and wine in corner stores, marking the first major policy difference among the Liberal leadership contenders. ()

* Quebec's universities say they have been blindsided by a directive from the provincial government demanding they slash C$124 million ($125.33 million) in spending by April.

The government says universities should have known of the cuts from the previous Liberal government; the universities say they never got the memo. ()

* Single cheques from political donors for sums above the C$30,000 ($30,300) limit are allowable so long as they are later split up and "attributed" to several entities, Alison Redford, Alberta premier said. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is launching an assault on the stronghold of the U.S. labor movement, calling for the state to adopt so-called right-to-work legislation - a move that threatens to revive the bitter lab our-management battles of the 1930s and 1940s.

If Snyder is successful, right to work legislation moves a step closer to Ontario. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Faced with the imminent release of an audit by accountants KPMG that will push the total projected life-cycle costs of the F-35 jet fighter purchase above C$30 billion ($30.32 billion), the operations committee of cabinet decided Tuesday evening to scrap the controversial sole source program and go back to the drawing board, a source familiar with the decision said. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* WestJet Airlines Ltd estimated that up to two-thirds of the historical cost advantage it had enjoyed over Air Canada has been wiped out by the newfound flexibility its larger rival has been granted in an arbitrated labor agreement with pilots and a gradual increase in the Calgary carrier's own costs. ()