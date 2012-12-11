Dec 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario's students are bracing to go as long as two years
without sports teams, clubs, field trips and after-school help
as the dispute between teachers and the Liberal government drags
on.
Students have been walking out of class to demand their
favorite activities be restored, but they are unlikely to get
their wish any time soon. ()
* In a reaction perhaps unique in labor annals, negotiators
for the Health Sciences Association are so outraged by the
provincial government's last contract offer that they have
called off their latest round of job action.
()
* B.C. Premier Christy Clark will be seeking a mandate from
the province's voters to carry on with her jobs plan, one that
she says has already created 50,000 new jobs. Even as a leading
economist called the government's job numbers into question. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Alberta issued a chilly response to Ottawa's new foreign
investment rules, with senior ministers concerned that
investment in the oilsands will slow now that wealthy state
controlled energy firms are essentially off limits for more
takeovers in the province. ()
* Canadian employers expect modest hiring at the start of
the next year, though a cloudy economic outlook means many are
more apt to hire on a temporary rather than permanent basis. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Egypt's military assumed responsibility on Monday for
protecting state institutions and maintaining security ahead of
a Dec. 15 constitutional referendum, as the country braced for
another round of mass demonstrations by the supporters of the
country's Islamist president and the liberal opposition over the
disputed charter. ()
* The Taliban could take over the government of parts of
Afghanistan's south and east, with insurgents being drafted into
the cabinet, according to a new peace plan that emerged on the
eve of talks in Turkey. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Bank of Nova Scotia has been waiting more than a
year for Chinese regulators to approve a proposed C$720 million
($729.37 million) acquisition of a minority stake in Bank of
Guangzhou, but there is no reason to believe the deal will
happen any time soon. ()