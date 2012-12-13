Dec 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Harper government on Wednesday officially announced it
was backing off a sole source plan to buy 65 F-35 Lightning jets
as a replacement for Canada's aging CF-18 Hornets - but the
federal government is still resisting calls to hold an open
competition to pick Canada's next jet purchase. ()
Reports in the business section:
* HD Mining International, building a large coal mine in
northern British Columbia using Chinese workers, will take four
years before it hires even a single Canadian miner, and another
decade beyond that before the work force is fully local, court
documents show. ()
* Former key executives of Sino-Forest Corp that
allegedly engaged in fraud or the violation of securities laws,
could face as much C$84 million ($85.27 million) in potential
penalties, the Ontario Securities Commission has told the
company. ()
* Close to two thirds of Canadians polled in a new study
fear the Canadian economy will suffer if the "fiscal cliff"
problem in the U.S. is not resolved. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario's cash strapped government plans to write off at
least C$1.4 billion ($1.42 billion) in unpaid taxes because it
failed to act promptly and lacked the manpower to collect them,
auditor general Jim McCarter found in his annual report. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Real estate investment trusts, along with renewed interest
from pension funds and foreign buyers, will boost the investment
market which saw C$25.8 billion ($26.19 billion) in property
change hands in 2012, a new report said. ()