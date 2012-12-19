Dec 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The White House signaled its support for a renewed federal
ban on assault weapons on Tuesday, as the National Rifle
Association and top Senate Republican expressed openness towards
measures aimed at preventing a repetition of the Newtown
massacre. ()
Reports in the business section:
* U.S. Republicans tried to squeeze more concessions from
the White House on taxes on Tuesday in political maneuvering for
a deal that would prevent the U.S. economy from going over the
"fiscal cliff" in the new year. ()
* Canada has implemented new rules requiring airlines to
advertise the actual bottom line ticket price -- including all
taxes, charges and fees. Print advertising, billboards and
online ads will also note the cost of those taxes and fees
included in the actual airfare. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Harper government has approved funding for Canada's
world-beating surveillance satellite program, just as it seemed
that it may become the victim of spending cutbacks. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Porter Airlines Inc said on Tuesday that it would be
entering the packaged vacation market with the launch of Porter
Escapes. The new offering from the Toronto Island-based airline
will include flight and hotel bundles for all 19 of its
destinations. ()