Dec 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* General Motors Co has cast a dark cloud over 3,700 high-paying manufacturing jobs and the future of its Oshawa, Ontario, operations, saying it will shift production of the Chevrolet Camaro to a plant in Michigan. ()

* Toronto District School Board employees visited bars, bought groceries and filled the gas tanks of their cars using public money and during working hours, according to the manager appointed to crack down on the board's troubled building management department. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Bombardier Inc is close to cinching an C$870 million ($881.59 million) contract to sell 12 C Series commercial jets to an airline based in the Americas. ()

* Oil-rich Alberta is dialing back its budget forecasts, saying that slumping commodity prices could mean belt tightening, bigger deficits, broken election pledges and a slower national economic recovery, Finance Minister Doug Horner said on Wednesday. ()

* Canada will appeal a World Trade Organization ruling that could derail a key element of Ontario's green energy program designed to encourage manufacturers to set up shop in the province. ()

NATIONAL POST

* After a 37-year association, Delta Hotels and Resorts is taking its name off Toronto's largest hotel, in pursuit of four-star status elsewhere. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Another domino fell in the widening Libor scandal Wednesday as UBS AG admitted that dozens of its employees worked together to manipulate the global benchmark and agreed to pay a C$1.5 billion ($1.52 billion) fine. ()