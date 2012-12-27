Dec 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama cut short his Hawaiian vacation and flew back to Washington to help break the congressional stalemate in "fiscal cliff" talks, as anxiety mounts over the looming combination of tax hikes and spending cuts that threaten to push the U.S. back into recession.

* An Ontario board that oversees mentally ill offenders has criticized Toronto's Center for Addiction and Mental Health for not providing notification that it had isolated a troublesome patient in a seclusion cell for two months.

* The Iranian government has fired back at Canada for removing an exiled Iranian opposition group from its terrorist blacklist while simultaneously affixing terrorist status to a branch of the Iranian military, a move the Central Asian regime said was "a dangerous move that can weaken international peace and security."

* Toronto and much of southern and eastern Ontario braced Wednesday for a dangerous winter storm that left six people dead and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights across the United States.

* Boxing Day retail sales across Canada did not appear to lose steam this year despite a dramatic rise in the number of retailers that adopted the earlier U.S. shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday.