Dec 31 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Defense Minister Peter MacKay has opened the door to sending Canadian Forces personnel into the troubled west African nation of Mali, citing the contribution of Canadian military trainers in Afghanistan. ()

* Dazed passengers were being cared for in a convention center in Pendleton, Oregon, after a bus crash that killed nine people and injured more than 20 others. ()

Reports in the business section:

* After a flood of new hires in November, December's national employment numbers are expected to show only a small increase, weighed down by declines in the service sector. ()

NATIONAL POST

* French President Francois Hollande was described as an "amateur" and compared to the emperor with no clothes Sunday as members of his party began to turn on him after his flagship 75 percent tax rate for France's richest was ruled unconstitutional. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Penny stock promoter Bobby Genovese cashed in a big profit on shares of Liberty Silver Corp before they were halted by regulators in October, a filing shows. ()