Jan 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The next step in the Harper government's transformation of Canada's immigration system will turn Ottawa into an online matchmaker, connecting would-be migrants with employers who want to hire them.

The web-based "Expression of Interest" system, to be in place by 2014, will be an invitation-only route for economic immigrants where prospective arrivals advertise their skills and qualifications on a Canadian government database that will be perused by employers. ()

* Ottawa is studying a list of 60 Russian officials who have allegedly gone unpunished over a major corruption and murder case in their home country, and now has to decide whether to ban them from Canada.

The situation places the Canadian government in the middle of a diplomatic spat between the United States and Russia that has grown to engulf the emotional issue of international adoptions. ()

Reports in the business section:

* A slowing housing market and uncertainty over the shape of a deal on the U.S. "fiscal cliff" are putting a lid on projections for economic growth and stock market gains in 2013. Most forecasts see Canada's GDP expanding by only 1.8 percent or so in 2013, down from an estimated 2.0 percent in 2012. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Public confidence in Canada's national police force has dropped "significantly" over the past five years, according to a new poll conducted by Ipsos Reid on behalf of Postmedia News and Global Television. ()