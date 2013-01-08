Jan 8 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* After 13 years of legal wrangling, the Métis people are
poised to take a leap forward on Tuesday when a Federal Court
judge rules in a fight over jurisdiction.
The court is expected to decide whether the federal
government is responsible for negotiating with the Métis on
issues ranging from health and education to land claims and tax
exemptions. ()
* Oil-sands development is polluting Alberta lakes with
rising levels of a toxic carcinogen, refuting long-standing
claims that waterway pollution in the region is largely
naturally occurring, a study has found. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian planes are fuller than ever, as the major
airlines show they have mastered the art of setting airfares
just low enough to get passengers to pack most every flight.
The country's two biggest carriers, Air Canada and
WestJet Airlines Ltd, reported record load factors for
2012, a signal that despite high levels of consumer debt,
Canadian travellers and businesses are sanguine enough about the
economic situation to book tickets. ()
* Invesco Ltd, the third largest shareholder of
Postmedia Network Inc, has reduced its holdings in the
newspaper company by 25 percent since July, a filing on Monday
said. ()
NATIONAL POST
* In 2004, Canadian border officials loaded Ashkan Forsat on
a plane to Tehran, thinking they had finally rid themselves of
the Iranian who had been holding up convenience stores almost
from the moment he set foot in Canada.
Nine years later, Forsat is still in Canada, his rap sheet
keeps getting longer, and immigration officials are still trying
to figure out how to get rid of a man that Iran refuses to take
back. ()
* The financial management at a northern Ontario's First
Nations community has come under increasing scrutiny, following
the publication of an audit showing a lack of documentation and
questionable spending practices, including under the helm of the
band's chief who has gained international attention for a hunger
strike. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* With First Quantum Minerals Ltd expected to file
its takeover circular imminently, the pressure will be on Inmet
Mining Corp Chief Executive Jochen Tilk to explain why
the $5.1-billion hostile offer for his company is inadequate.
Inmet shares have jumped nearly 40 percent since news of a
bid surfaced in November, and are trading roughly in line with
the offer price of $72 a share. ()
* Canada's two large railways, Canadian National Railway Co
and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, outperformed
their U.S. rivals in the fourth quarter although rail companies
on both sides of the border were helped last year by a surge in
traffic for petroleum products. ()