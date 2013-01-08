Jan 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* After 13 years of legal wrangling, the Métis people are poised to take a leap forward on Tuesday when a Federal Court judge rules in a fight over jurisdiction.

The court is expected to decide whether the federal government is responsible for negotiating with the Métis on issues ranging from health and education to land claims and tax exemptions. ()

* Oil-sands development is polluting Alberta lakes with rising levels of a toxic carcinogen, refuting long-standing claims that waterway pollution in the region is largely naturally occurring, a study has found. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canadian planes are fuller than ever, as the major airlines show they have mastered the art of setting airfares just low enough to get passengers to pack most every flight.

The country's two biggest carriers, Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd, reported record load factors for 2012, a signal that despite high levels of consumer debt, Canadian travellers and businesses are sanguine enough about the economic situation to book tickets. ()

* Invesco Ltd, the third largest shareholder of Postmedia Network Inc, has reduced its holdings in the newspaper company by 25 percent since July, a filing on Monday said. ()

NATIONAL POST

* In 2004, Canadian border officials loaded Ashkan Forsat on a plane to Tehran, thinking they had finally rid themselves of the Iranian who had been holding up convenience stores almost from the moment he set foot in Canada.

Nine years later, Forsat is still in Canada, his rap sheet keeps getting longer, and immigration officials are still trying to figure out how to get rid of a man that Iran refuses to take back. ()

* The financial management at a northern Ontario's First Nations community has come under increasing scrutiny, following the publication of an audit showing a lack of documentation and questionable spending practices, including under the helm of the band's chief who has gained international attention for a hunger strike. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* With First Quantum Minerals Ltd expected to file its takeover circular imminently, the pressure will be on Inmet Mining Corp Chief Executive Jochen Tilk to explain why the $5.1-billion hostile offer for his company is inadequate.

Inmet shares have jumped nearly 40 percent since news of a bid surfaced in November, and are trading roughly in line with the offer price of $72 a share. ()

* Canada's two large railways, Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, outperformed their U.S. rivals in the fourth quarter although rail companies on both sides of the border were helped last year by a surge in traffic for petroleum products. ()