Jan 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty urged elementary teachers
not to walk off the job on Friday and vowed to punish them with
hefty fines if they do. The Liberals will file an application on
Thursday morning with the Ontario Labour Relations Board,
seeking to block the illegal strike where 76,000 teachers are
planning to voice their opposition to a government-imposed
contract that froze wages and cut sick days. ()
* Alberta Premier Alison Redford continued to give veiled
warnings and mixed messages about her looming budget, opening
the door to eventual tax hikes with what one critic calls a
"trial balloon." ()
Reports in the business section:
* Buttressing Canada's position in the global race to export
liquefied natural gas, TransCanada Corp said on
Wednesday that it plans to build a $5 billion pipeline to
transport British Columbia shale gas to the West Coast and
onward to lucrative Asian markets. ()
* Porter Aviation Holdings Inc said it will provide regular
service despite a strike by 22 employees who fuel the aircraft,
after talks broke down on Wednesday. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A small Inuit community on Hudson Bay is appealing for
help after a dozen killer whales, one of which is bleeding, were
trapped in nearby ice. Inukjuak mayor Peter Inukpuk said they
are becoming agitated and panicked, at times attempting to come
up to the surface all at once, gasping for air. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* British Columbia's deep-rooted environmentalism is about
to get a much stronger counterpoint as a growing number of
energy giants establish a corporate presence on the West Coast.
Chevron Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Malaysian
oil and gas company Petronas, BG Group, Enbridge Inc
, TransCanada Corp and Kinder Morgan Inc
have opened offices, are expanding or planning to set up
offices in Vancouver or nearby. ()
* Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) has
sold half its stake in TD Canada Trust Tower to Public Sector
Pension Investment Board for about $465 million, veteran real
estate analyst Neil Downey, managing director, global equity at
RBC Capital Markets, said in a note to investors. The deal is
probably the largest real estate swap at the highest
per-square-foot price to date in Canadian commercial property
history. ()