Jan 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's energy and mining companies are facing new
challenges from First Nations that are demanding the right to
approve all resource projects on traditional territories and to
participate in the revenues. ()
* French President François Hollande has personally asked
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper to extend Canada's
contribution of a heavy-lift cargo plane for Mali, and to offer
more transport help, testing Harper's efforts to set strict
limits on Canada's military assistance. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Air Transat will cut $20 million in annual operating cost
as part of its parent company's efforts to restore profitability
in the face of toughening competition.
Executives told employees on Wednesday that the airline
needs to realize the savings in order to operate a fleet of
Boeing 737 aircraft and replace those flown under subcontract by
Nova Scotia-based Canjet since 2009. ()
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust on Wednesday
offered to buy Primaris Retail Real Estate Investment Trust
for nearly C$3 billion ($3.04 billion), or C$28 a
share, just above a hostile C$26 per share bid put forward in
December by a consortium led by KingSett Capital. ()
NATIONAL POST
* An Ontario bodyguard who worked for Saadi Gaddafi -- the
son of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi -- provided
"invaluable assistance" to the Libyan dictatorship as it
attempted to brutally crush an anti-regime uprising in 2011, the
Canada Border Services Agency said. ()
* A new study has indicated that overdose deaths have risen
in close parallel with Canada's soaring consumption of
prescription narcotics and the painkillers have become the
country's most dangerous drugs after tobacco and alcohol, a
leading addiction researcher of Simon Fraser University said. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Calgary-based Sunshine Oil Sands Ltd has agreed
to share oil sands exploration technology with a division of
China's CNOOC Ltd.
The one-year "cooperation" agreement comes roughly one month
after the federal government approved the sale of oil sands
producer Nexen Inc to CNOOC for $15.1 billion. ()
* Lululemon Athletica Inc has its sights on growing
its share in menswear, CEO Christine Day said at the ICR XChange
investor conference in Miami on Wednesday, a rare bright spot in
last year's apparel market.
A little over a year and a half ago, menswear represented 8
percent of sales at the Vancouver-based retailer. while on a
year to date basis the category has hit 12 percent with the
holiday season peaking at 15 percent, Day said. ()