THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Two class action lawsuits were filed against the federal
government in Canada after the human resources and skills
development department lost a portable hard drive containing
personal information about more than half a million people who
took out student loans.
The department said last week the device contained data on
583,000 Canada Student Loans Program borrowers from 2000 to
2006. ()
* The federal ethics commissioner wants to talk to Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty about his letter to the Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) after
it was revealed that he wrote to the arm's-length broadcast
regulator in support of a constituent's bid for a radio licence.
()
Reports in the business section:
* More Canadians went online to do their Christmas shopping
this year, according to a new report by MasterCard Advisors.
Canadian consumers spent C$2.8 billion ($2.84 billion)
shopping online in December, up 26 percent over the previous
year and representing about 6.6 per cent of the month's total
retail sales. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Three Quebec City teens have been arrested over charges of
planning a shootout at their high school.
The three teens, two boys aged 14 and 15 and a 16 year old
girl, who have pleaded not guilty, face charges of conspiracy to
commit murder and will remain detained until a bail hearing on
Monday. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The blowout in price between Alberta's heavy oil and the
North American benchmark price is a "longer term issue" with no
quick fix, Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo) CEO Leo de
Bever said. ()