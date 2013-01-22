Jan 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The demand for university education is not slowing down,
as high school students continue to apply to Ontario
institutions in record numbers. Preliminary figures released by
the Ontario Universities' Application Centre showed that the
number of high school students applying to first-year programs
in the fall climbed by 2.4 per cent over the previous year. ()
* Cable sweepers and "hydrophobic" coatings are part of the
British Columbia government's new plan to winterize the Port
Mann Bridge, where last month vehicles and motorists were
pummelled with ice falling from overhead cables. More than 340
insurance claims have been filed since the Dec. 19 snowstorm,
according to ICBC spokesman Adam Grossman. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Rona Inc's two largest shareholders are taking
matters into their own hands, installing a turnaround expert who
is familiar with reducing costs to lead the board of directors.
The hardware retailer named Robert Chevrier as executive
chairman, replacing Robert Paré, a Montreal lawyer who took the
chairman's role in May, but who had little retail or operational
experience. ()
* Sun News Network is pinning its hopes for survival on a
ruling by Canada's broadcast regulator. Canada's newest and most
controversial news channel has argued its signal must be
broadcast into every Canadian home if it is ever going to
recover from losses that have already reached C$17 million a
year. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government said
on Monday it will not include Governor General David Johnston in
any future policy discussions with First Nations, further
clouding its battle of wills with aboriginal leaders. ()
* Dan Ross, the former assistant deputy minister of defence
materiel, has blamed the Stephen Harper government's culture of
secrecy and a lack of accountability at all levels for the
failure of the F-35 stealth fighter program. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Bank of Canada will deliver a one-two punch on Wednesday,
combining its latest interest rate decision with the central
bank's latest quarterly outlook for the domestic and global
economies. ()
* The Alberta provincial government said on Monday that its
March 7 budget for 2013-14 will make a course correction from
big spending to big belt tightening as a shortage of pipeline
space and competition in oil production in the United States
have tempered the surge in global oil prices. ()