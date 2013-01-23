Jan 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* British Columbia community minister Bill Bennett said on
Tuesday that the final regulatory pieces have fallen in place
for a new liquefied natural gas plant to be built on a native
reserve near Kitimat.
The massive LNG plant, a joint venture by Apache Canada Ltd
and Chevron Canada Ltd, in cooperation with the Haisla First
Nation, will process about 700 million cubic feet of gas per
day, becoming a key link in the transportation chain between the
province's northeast gas fields and off-shore markets. ()
* Cash-strapped Parks Canada is consulting the public on a
long list of proposed fee hikes for the country's national parks
and historic sites, pointing out that the rates have been frozen
since 2008 and costs are on the rise.
But at the same time as fees are going up, many services are
in decline following C$55 million in announced budget cuts and
the resultant 600 jobs lost across the system. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Quebecor Inc may be the next Canadian regional
cable company that will strike a deal to eventually sell some of
its unused wireless spectrum, predicts a new analyst report. ()
* The Canadian federal government is ready to offer
financial incentives as part of a pitch to get Volkswagen AG
to locate some manufacturing facilities in the
country.
Industry minister Christian Paradis said he urged senior
Volkswagen executives to "look north" during meetings in Berlin
this week, offering the prospect of tapping into Ottawa's
newly-replenished C$250 million ($252 million) auto innovation
fund. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Calgary energy firm Griffiths Energy International Inc
(GEI) pleaded guilty to a bribery charge under the Corruption of
Foreign Public Officials Act and faces fines in excess of C$10.3
million. The company admitted that it paid C$2 million to
officials in Chad to get an advantage in two exploration blocks
in the oil-rich African country. ()
* Manitoba chiefs meeting in Winnipeg this week are
reportedly slated to consider pulling out of the Assembly of
First Nations, highlighting the fragility of a national body
that some say needs a reset of its own. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Inmet Mining Corp made its long-awaited rejection
of First Quantum Minerals Ltd's C$5.1 billion hostile
bid on Tuesday.
The Toronto-based miner disputed First Quantum's assertion
that it could realize enormous cost savings at Cobre Panama
project by using its internal project team and hiring far fewer
contractors. ()
* Supermarket chain Metro Inc will sell about half
of its 25-year investment in convenience store operator
Alimentation Couche-Tard to three Canadian banks for
C$479 million.
The Montreal-based company said on Tuesday that it has
agreed to sell 10 million Class B subordinate voting shares to
BMO Nesbitt Burns, National Bank Financial and TD Securities for
C$47.90 per share. ()
* Air Canada's Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu said
he had faith that Boeing Co will be able to resolve the
issues plaguing its 787 Dreamliner and believed in the benefits
the plane will bring the country's largest carrier.
Air Canada has 37 Boeing 787 Dreamliners on order, the first
to be delivered in 2014. ()